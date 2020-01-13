Old Pontefract golf course may be turned into family-friendly woodland

Pontefract Park's old golf course could be converted into a family-friendly woodland, packed with adventure trails and picnic places.

The former nine-hole course, which is now disused and has become overgrown in places, is frequented more by dog walkers than by birdies and bogeys these days.

The old course has been disused since 2017.

Part of the first fairway is already used for car parking, rather than driving with a nine iron.

But the Pontefract Park Race Company, which runs the site, believes that planting hundreds of trees on the land will help attract families and have proposed an outdoor classroom that could be used by local schools.

The proposals will be discussed at a council licensing committee next Wednesday.

A report going before councillors said: "The area, if planted up with native British trees to form a woodland, would enhance the environment and support a more diverse range of plants and animals.

"Paths providing woodland walks with adventure trails, natural play, bug hotels and picnic areas would appeal to families and people of all ages as well as attract those who like to observe and study nature.

"If developed in this way this area of the park would be brought back into use and enjoyed by the people of Pontefract through providing a much richer and more diverse offer than it ever did as a golf course.

"There will be many opportunities for community groups, other organisations and volunteers to be involved in the construction and development of the woodland as well as its maintenance going forward."

The Race Company has already received planning permission to open a burger restaurant after converting the site's old Tote building.

Local Democracy Reporting Service