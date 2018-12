Take a look through pictures from 1984/95. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Crofton High School the under 16s rugby league team. Published in the Wakefield Express 9.6.1989

Eastmoor High School holds various sponsored events to raise money for school funds. Photograph of the sponsored clay modelling group published in the Wakefield Express 10.10.1986.

Kettlethorpe High School. Pupils hand over parcels to Social Services. Published in the Midweek Extra.

Netherton J and I School knit blankets for charity. Year not known.

