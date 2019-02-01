Heath View Middle School. Winners of the Wakefield middle Schools Road Safety competition.'Published in the Wakefield Express 5.8.1983

Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard. Here are six photos from the 70's to 80's.

Take a look through pictures from 1979/89. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Sandal Magna First School. An art demonstration at an Asian exhibition held in the school.'Published in the Midweek Extra 1.6.1989.
Normanton Town Middle School. Cheque presentation to PDSA.' Published in the Wakefield Express 13.2.1979.
Greenhill First School, Eastmoor. Epiphany activities.'Photograph taken 1985. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.
Lawefield Lane School present a cheque for Gareths Fund. 'Published in the Midweek Extra 28.5.1988.
