Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

Take a look through pictures from 1979/89. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Sandal Magna First School. An art demonstration at an Asian exhibition held in the school.'Published in the Midweek Extra 1.6.1989. other Buy a Photo

Normanton Town Middle School. Cheque presentation to PDSA.' Published in the Wakefield Express 13.2.1979. other Buy a Photo

Greenhill First School, Eastmoor. Epiphany activities.'Photograph taken 1985. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group. other Buy a Photo

Lawefield Lane School present a cheque for Gareths Fund. 'Published in the Midweek Extra 28.5.1988. other Buy a Photo

View more