Sandal Enclosed Middle School. Photograph of the table tennis team, published in the Wakefield Express 6.3.1992.

Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard. Here are six photos from the 80's to 90's.

Take a look through pictures from 19786/92. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk

Cliff School. Photograph of the May Queen and her attendants. Published in the Wakefield Express 13.5.1988.
Eastmoor High school. Awards ceremony. Published in the Wakefield Express 21.3.1986.
Flanshaw Middle School. The under 12s rugby team.
Walton Grove School. Children plant shrubs around the War Memorial with help from Mr Trevor land of the Parks Department. Photograph taken 1988. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.
