Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

Take a look through pictures from 19786/92. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk

Cliff School. Photograph of the May Queen and her attendants. Published in the Wakefield Express 13.5.1988. other Buy a Photo

Eastmoor High school. Awards ceremony. Published in the Wakefield Express 21.3.1986. other Buy a Photo

Flanshaw Middle School. The under 12s rugby team. other Buy a Photo

Walton Grove School. Children plant shrubs around the War Memorial with help from Mr Trevor land of the Parks Department. Photograph taken 1988. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group. other Buy a Photo

View more