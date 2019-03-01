Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos
We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard. Here are six photos from the 80's to 90's.
Take a look through pictures from 19786/92. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk
Cliff School. Photograph of the May Queen and her attendants. Published in the Wakefield Express 13.5.1988.