Standbridge Lane Primary School, Kettlethorpe. The retirement of the school cook. Published in the Midweek Extra 8.6.1984.

Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard. Here are six photos from the 80's to 90's.

Take a look through pictures from 1984/95. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk

Kirkhamgate School. Pupils create a copper trail with coins. Published in the Midweek Extra April 11 (year not known).
Sandal Endowed Middle School. Table tennis winners. Published in the Midweek Extra on November 14, 1992.
Wakefield Girls High School. The under 14 hockey team. Published in the Wakefield Express April 20 (year not known).
St Michaels Primary School holds a summer fair. Teachers Joanne Ludvigsen and Lynn Lawson try out the assault course. Published in the Wakefield Express 21.7.1995.
