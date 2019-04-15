259. Clifton Infants School. Pupils decorate eggs for Easter. Photograph published in the Wakefield Express 1.4.1994.

Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard. Here are six photos from the 70's - 90's.

Take a look through pictures from 1979- 94. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Heath View Middle School holds a garden party. Published in the Wakefield Express 22.7.1983.
Martin Frobisher J & I School holds an Easter bonnet competition. Date not known. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.
Kettlethorpe Middle School are the runners-up of the School Road Safety Quiz. Published in the Wakefield Express 25.6.1993.
Normanton Common First School hold a harvest festival service. Published in the Wakefield Express in 1979.
