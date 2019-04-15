Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

Take a look through pictures from 1979- 94. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Heath View Middle School holds a garden party. Published in the Wakefield Express 22.7.1983. ugc Buy a Photo

Martin Frobisher J & I School holds an Easter bonnet competition. Date not known. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group. ugc Buy a Photo

Kettlethorpe Middle School are the runners-up of the School Road Safety Quiz. Published in the Wakefield Express 25.6.1993. ugc Buy a Photo

Normanton Common First School hold a harvest festival service. Published in the Wakefield Express in 1979. ugc Buy a Photo

