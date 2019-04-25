Park School pupils set off on a trip to the Lake District. Taken 1996. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.

Old School Yard: Looking back to the classroom with your old school photos

We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard. Here are six photos from the 90's.

Take a look through pictures from 1991 - 96. Watch out for more photos next week. Photographs provided by Wakefield Library. If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Sandal Endowed Middle School. Jean Major retires. Published in the Wakefield Express 31.7.1992.
Sandal Endowed Middle School. Jean Major retires. Published in the Wakefield Express 31.7.1992.
other
Buy a Photo
Sandal Endowed Middle School the table tennis squad. Published in the Wakefield Express 29.11.1991.
Sandal Endowed Middle School the table tennis squad. Published in the Wakefield Express 29.11.1991.
other
Buy a Photo
Sandal First School. Pupils admire an Easter rug. Date not known. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.
Sandal First School. Pupils admire an Easter rug. Date not known. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.
other
Buy a Photo
Snapethorpe Middle School wins the Schools Road Safety Quiz. Published in the Wakefield Express 25.6.1993.
Snapethorpe Middle School wins the Schools Road Safety Quiz. Published in the Wakefield Express 25.6.1993.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2