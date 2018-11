We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard.

Greenhill First School collects tin foil. Published in the Wakefield Express 31.10.1986.

Crofton Junior under 12 football team. Published in the Wakefield Express 13.5.1994.

Alverthorpe St Pauls School. School queen is crowned by Miss Wakefield Express. Published in the Wakefield Express 19.7.1991.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School music award winners with old boy John Scott. Published in the Midweek extra 27.2.1992.