We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard.

Take a look through pictures from 1984/91.

Crofton High School. Members of the schools junior Crime Prevention Panel. The photograph was taken 24.1.1990. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group

Eastmoor First School. Headmistress Miss Macaulay retires. Published in the Wakefield Express 26.8.1988

Kettlethorpe High School. The winning table tennis team. Taken 28.11.1989. Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group.

131. Lawefield Lane Middle School. Pupils receive merit awards. Published in the Midweek Extra 2.8.1991