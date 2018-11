We’re helping to share readers’ old school photos in our weekly slot, The Old Schoolyard.

Take a look through pictures from 1989/96.

Netherton J and I School auction of a Manchester United football club shirt. Taken 1996. 'Copyright Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group

Watch out for more photos next week.

Photographs provided by Wakefield Library.

If you would like to share your photos, send them to editorial@ wakefieldexpress.co.uk.

Local author Chris Westwood talks to pupils from Freeston high School at Normanton Library.'Published in the Midweek Extra 16.11.1989

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School. The under 12 choir win several classes at Pontefract Music festival. 'Published in the Wakefield express 25.5.1984

Crofton Infants School. Retirement of Mrs Norah Sanderson. 1990's. 'Published in the Midweek Extra