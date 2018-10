Yorkshire-based skincare company, Face the Future, celebrates the 10th birthday of its online shop this month.

Kate Bancroft, who launched www.facethefuture.co.uk/shop following the success of its Wakefield clinic, said: “We’re so tremendously proud of all that we’ve achieved over the past 10 years. I had a very clear vision for both the clinic and the online shop when we first set out and seeing it come to life through the hard work of our team is brilliant.”