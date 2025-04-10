Column: Pilgrim's Progress: Simon Cowling: A tariff-free Easter
The relentless stream of news from across the Atlantic has pushed from the headlines the needs of those across our world whose voices cry out to us out of the depths; out of the misery wrought by human cruelty and neglect, natural disaster, and the climate crisis. The grim Cook’s Tour of despair, wearyingly familiar, struggles to compete for attention in a news cycle that is seemingly dominated by the mercurial approach of one man to the responsibilities of government.
We stand on the threshold of Easter. For Christians, Easter is a season of hope renewed, of life restored and of human frailty transformed by the love of God. In an often-misquoted remark the late Bishop of Durham, David Jenkins, said of the resurrection of Jesus Christ that it was ‘more than a conjuring trick with bones’. In other words, it was no mere illusion. The resurrection is nothing less than a reframing of our reality. This new reality brings to birth a new song whose tune and words tell of death overcome, a world healed, and all things restored through the (tariff free) grace and gift of God. Happy Easter.
Simon Cowling (Wakefield Cathedral)