A taste of success at Cafe Noor - and festival fun, with Karen Wright

Karen Wright outside Caffe Noor in Wakefield

Last week I was out and about somewhere different around Wakefield area most days.

On Monday I popped along to Durkar Diamonds Women’s Institute.

They were holding their first meeting since the pandemic began.

They planned the next few months of outings and speakers so it is certainly not all “Jam and Jerusalem”.

On Tuesday I was a guest at a new coffee shop in town: Caffe Noor has been open for a little while in Trinity Walk.

It is a coffee shop with a difference.

At the end of each month, any profits are split 50/50 with one half going to things that will directly benefit the children of Wakefield, the other half toward the launch of another Caffe Noor.

Its location is in the old Café Nero unit.

And another great thing is all the Nero staff were kept on too!

The highlight of the event was the cheque presentation, it was one of those huge ones. And the amount was huge too ... £5,000!

I have a very busy schedule right now. I was booked with Fantastic Food Festivals at Blenheim Palace recently to demo.

I adore this location. We take our caravan along, instead of opting for a hotel.

Where it is practical, I like to do this as I have my own little mobile kitchen to prepare in.

And I get to relax on one of the Caravan and Motorhome Club sites nearby.

It will be a very quick turnaround as then I am booked at the 5 On The Farm Festival with Channel 5 at Cannon Hall Farm.

This festival is a big opportunity for me. I am hosting all three days in the festival kitchen.

I can hardly wait!