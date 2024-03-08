Funerals: we don't know what we don't know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Especially amid grief, it is very easy to turn to the time-honoured tradition of saying farewell to our loved ones in a time-tested and traditional way either in a crematorium or church setting, after all, aren’t these two institutions our only option? Simply put, the answer is no.

More increasingly families are turning to unique ways to celebrate their loved one’s life in a more personal and bespoke way and it is my role as an Independent Celebrant to interpret your wishes, translate facts into words and guide you every step of the way as well as craft a befitting ceremony on your behalf.

Based in Wakefield I have officiated at many venues in Yorkshire and surrounding areas where celebrating a life without time restriction has been the key focus and this has been for a variety of reasons either with the body present, or not. For example, a hotel, a woodland, a pub or even a garden or garage depot all which provide a backdrop that is fitting and meaningful not only to the deceased but to the family left behind.

Sarah Garg, Celebrant at Somerford House, Derbyshire

There are many reasons why the funeral ceremony/celebration of life should be held at a venue other than a church or crematorium chapel which can range from costs, the number of people attending, time restrictions, whether pets are allowed, butterfly releases, the lighting of candles, spiritual or naturalist beliefs…. the list goes on.

In this event, families may opt for what is called a ‘Direct Cremation’ or burial which means that the body is taken from the funeral director to the crematorium or burial ground with cremation/burial taking place without a service, and/or with immediate family only in attendance for a more private and intimate farewell. In this instance, the celebration of life/funeral ceremony would then be held either immediately before or after the cremation/burial or on a different date altogether; allowing a restriction free celebration/funeral ceremony to go ahead.

People may choose a direct cremation because they don’t feel that they can relate to a traditional funeral. Others choose this option as they plan to hold a commemorative service later on.

By using the services of a professional Independent Celebrant working alongside your funeral director you are assured of a bespoke and personal service which is choreographed, structured, and delivered in a setting that is both fitting, meaningful, comforting and memorable.

So, 'ignorance isn't always bliss' and although we cannot know everything about everything when it comes to celebrating a life and saying farewell let's not be the ones completely left behind.