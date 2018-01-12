‘Optician helped save my vision’

AN OPTICIAN’s quick actions helped save a customer’s sight by referring him to hospital.

Anim Razzak, from Specsavers in Wakefield, moved swiftly during an eye examination after suspecting Brian Mynott had a retinal detachment.

Mr Mynott, a retired trauma specialist, said: “I arrived for the eye examination and had all the usual eye tests done.

“The optician said I had a raised area on my retina, she was very calm and didn’t scare me and simply explained she would like my right eye further investigated.

“I was dealt with efficiently and in a friendly manner.” He was immediately referred to the eye department based at St James’ University Hospital in Leeds.

After further inspection, a macular hole - a small gap that opens up at the centre of the retina and causes blurred and distorted vision - was detected, which often affects people aged 60 to 80.

Mr Mynott said: “I felt confused but when I went to the clinic the doctor explained I could have gone blind and was very pleased and relieved that it was picked up by Specsavers in the earlier stages.”

Wakefield optometrist Anim Razzak said: ‘The eye examination showed that Brian had a retinal tear. I therefore had to act quickly to get him seen at a specialist eye unit as soon as possible.

“His condition, if left untreated, would have caused Brian to lose his sight. Brian is a clear example of why it is so important to have regular eye exams.”

Mr Mynott is now been monitored at St James’ University Hospital by a specialist and is attending routine check-ups. He may need laser treatment if the condition worsens.