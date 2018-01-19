Ossett dog kennel plan gets the go-ahead

Plans to expand a dog walking area at a kennels in Ossett have been given the green light by Wakefield Council.

A total of 52 people objected to proposals to allow a 466 square metre area of grassland south of Manor Lane Kennels to be used for dog walking.

But the council’s planning and highways committee deferred another part of the application, which would mean that the total number of dogs allowed to stay at the kennels would increase from 40 to 60.

Members asked to receive more information before they made a decision.

Concerns were raised in the meeting about increases in noise pollution from dogs, as well as the effect of animal waste on the environment.

A report considered by councillors before the meeting recommended the first application be approved but only part of the second.