Outwood Grange Academy celebrates A Level results

Outwood Grange Academy are celebrating a fantastic set of A Level results.

The Post-16 Centre achieved a pass rate of 97 per cent. 13 students earned A* grades in mathematics and further mathematics.

Mrs Mrs Colledge-Smith, associate principal, said: “We are overjoyed with the results, Students’ hard work and determination has paid off.”

The academy made special note of Charlotte Meller, who earned A* grades in biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics, and Jacob Barker and James Wainwright, who each earned 3 A* grades in Mathematics, further mathematics and computer science.

With his outstanding grades, Jacob will now go on to study mathematics at the University of Oxford.

Sabiha Laher, associate executive principal, said: “I would like to particularly praise the work of Michelle Colledge-Smith, Associate Principal and Lauren Bligh-McCann, Director of Post 16, for their exceptional leadership in helping students to gain these life changing results.

“We would like to congratulate all students and their success, their results are a testament to their hard work and that of their families, staff, the trust board and governors at Outwood Grange Academy.

“These results reflect the continued strong work ethics of everyone involved and I wish all of our students every success in the future. I feel immensely proud and privileged to be a part of it.”