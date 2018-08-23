Outwood Grange Academy receive “inspirational” GCSE results

Outwood Grange Academy are celebrating a fantastic set of GSCE results.

A “phenomenal” 91 percent of pupils earned a grade 4 or above in English, with 87 percent achieving the same in Maths.

Overall, 85 percent of pupils received a grade 4 and above in both English and Maths.

Michelle Colledge-Smith, the academy’s associate principal, said: “We are delighted with the results. Students have been encouraged all year to #DoWell and their hard work and determination has been rewarded.

“It is down to the hard work and support of the young people and the team around them that they have achieved such well deserved results.”

28 students achieved a grade 9, the top grade by the new marking scheme, in English, with five of these achieving the top grade in both English Literature and English Language.

In Maths, 18 students achieved a grade 9, which the school labelled “truly inspirational.”

Among the academy’s top achievers were Amina Ajaj, who achieved three A* grades and eight GCSEs at grade 9, and Aaron Huxley, who earned six grade 9 and five A* results.