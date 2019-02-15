Outwood's Ledger Little Library needs your help

Artists and illustrators are wanted to help decorate a series of community libraries.

Outwood’s Ledger Little Library, a repurposed DVD cabinet, has proved a hit in since it opened in August, with residents encouraged to drop off old books for others to enjoy.

The Wakefield District Little Free Libraries group wants to see the idea rolled out across the district, and is calling on local artists to help give each cabinet a unique appearance.

For more information on the project, email wakefieldlittlelibrary@gmail.com