Over 800 people sign petition to save 200-year-old pub

Campaigners are seeking protection to prevent a well-used 200-year-old pub from closing.

The Bingley Arms in Horbury Bridge is under threat after brewery owners, Star Pubs & Bars, confirmed they were looking to offload the business.

Drinkers at the Bingley Arms pub, at Horbury Bridge, are campaigning to keep it open.

Since then, around 800 people have signed an online petition against the closure, while attempts will be made to have the pub listed as an asset of community value (ACV).

Under this, the pub will be afforded protection from future development.

Resident David Flint pictured right), who launched the petition and is helping with the campaign said: “The online petition has received 800 signatures in less than a week and there have been many messages of support to fight the closure of the pub.

“The landlady is currently applying to have the pub listed, so if the application is successful The Bingley Arms will have to remain as a public house. It is very clear from speaking with the landlady and landlord and that they will not give in without a fight and that they are exploring every avenue possible to try and save pub.

“It is clear that they have a real passion to preserve this hub of the local community.”

As part of the Localism Act, successful ACVs applications will see a building placed on a list for five years.

The application will be considered by a localism panel at Wakefield Council who will decide if the pub is a genuine asset to the community.

During this time, if the owner decides to sell the property, they have to inform the council which then triggers a six-month moratorium period, giving the nominator - usually a community group - time to develop a proposal and raise the funds to be able to bid for the asset.

Star Pubs & Bars admitted they are looking to sell the pub, but said it would continue to trade as usual. They did not provide any explanation as to why they wanted to sell.

The Bridge Road pub was built in 1882 and is sandwiched between The River Calder and the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal.

It is also a Grade II-listed building. To add your name to the petition log onto change.org and search for ‘The Bingley Arms’.