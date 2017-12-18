Paedophile hunters snare pervert who thought he was chatting to girl, 14

A PAEDOPHILE who sent naked pictures of himself to a fake Facebook profile he believed belonged to a 14-year-old schoolgirl has been sent to prison.

A court heard Wayne Scarfe, 42, was in fact sending the explicit images to a profile set up by a paedophile hunter.

Leeds Crown Court heard Scarfe sent a friend request to the profile on November 29 last year.

Catherine Duffy, prosecuting, said: “The defendant immediately began to chat in a sexualised manner.”

Scarfe continued to send explicit messages to the profile over the next five weeks despite being told that the ‘girl’ was only 14 years old.

He also requested the she send naked pictures of herself performing sexual acts.

The court heard Scarfe sent naked pictures of himself in which a tattoo on his arm was visible.

He also sent “particularly graphic” messages describing how he wanted to have sex with her.

Miss Duffy said arrangements were made for Scarfe to meet up with the teenager at Xscape in Castleford on December 22.

The prosecutor said Scarfe failed to turn up and later sent messages to apologise.

He continued to send messages and pictures, including one of his car.

Police were contacted and Scarfe was traced through the registration number on the vehicle.

Scarfe, of Linton Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield, pleaded guilty two offences of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was jailed for 16 months.

Allan Armbrister, mitigating, said Scarfe had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

He said: “These are deeply unpleasant offences but it was an attempt to do the impossible.

“He did not take the opportunities to meet this fictitious young lady because he did not turn up.”