Pair jailed for 38 years over 'horrendous campaign of grooming'

A children's charity has described a gay couple who repeatedly raped a young boy as a 'horrendous campaign of abuse'.

Paedophiles Anthony Woodcock, 41, and David Bellamy, 46, from Byram near Ferrybridge, were jailed following a six-day trial at York Crown Court.

Woodcock denied 10 charges of rape and two sexual assaults, while Bellamy denied six of rape, two of sexual assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

They were found guilty on all charges.

Woodcock was jailed for 20 years and Bellamy for 18 years.

They will both remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

Following the trial, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said: "Woodcock and Bellamy’s horrendous campaign of grooming and abuse will have had a devastating effect on their young victim, who has shown tremendous courage in speaking out.

“It’s now extremely important that he continues to receive support and we hope these sentences provide him with some degree of comfort.

“Reporting child sexual abuse is not easy for survivors of this awful crime, so it’s vital they have confidence they will be listened to."