Pantomime dame calls time on length career after three decades

A pantomime stalwart has bid a fond farewell to a theatrical group after playing the dame for more than three decades.

Eric Arundell has hung up his wig after the curtain fell on St Giles with St Mary’s Theatre Society’s recent production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

Eric has played the dame in nearly all the society’s productions from 1984 to the present day, playing Mother Goose, Fatima Fandango, Lucy Lastic and Widow Twankey to name but a few.

It had become a family affair with Eric’s wife, Barbara, producing 28 of the group’s pantomime’s before she sadly passed away in 2011.

The society’s Jo Sykes said: “Eric has been a wonderful ambassador for the society - always supportive and at every publicity event – usually in a dress.

“He has helped to entertain audiences at the Pontefract Christmas Lights Switch on for several years.

“Eric was made a society life member and is much loved by the cast and audiences. He leaves big shoes to fill and Eric should be thanked for years of wonderful entertainment.”

Eric was presented with a commemorative plaque for his extensive efforts.