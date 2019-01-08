Parents in Wakefield reminded to park safely when picking children up from school

Parents in Wakefield have been urged to consider where they park when picking up children from school.

In a post shared to Facebook, West Yorkshire Police reminded parents that parking on junctions, double yellow lines or zig zags could make areas unsafe for children.

Officers will patrolling areas close to schools and offering advice to those they feel are parked in an unsafe manner.

The Highway Code states that drivers should not stop or park near a school entrance, or opposite or within 10 metres of a junction, except in an authorised parking space.

The post from West Yorkshire Police read: "We would like to remind parents that if you are taking your children to school in a vehicle, that you consider where you park.

"Children's safety is extremely important to us an we are asking that parents refrain from parking on double yellows, zig zags and on junctions.

"Officers will be patrolling schools and offering advise to parents."