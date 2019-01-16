Parking charges to be introduced at Anglers Country Park

Parking charges will be introduced at Anglers Country Park next month, following a public consultation carried out last year.

Money generated from the car parking charges will be invested into the maintenance and upkeep of the park and also to improve facilities for visitors.

The charges will apply from Monday, February 11, seven days a week, including Bank Holidays. Disabled parking will remain free, providing a Blue Badge is displayed.

Visitors will be able to park for up to two hours at £1, up to four hours at £2 and over four hours at £3, which is at a lower rate compared to other parks.

The move also brings Anglers Country Park in line with other park sites across the district, including Pugneys and Newmillerdam.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “I would like to assure everyone that the income generated from these new parking charges will be used to fund improvements to the park, and improve our facilities for local people and visitors. After listening to feedback from residents and businesses the charges have been revised and are now at a lower rate.”

A pay-and-display ticket machine will be available in the car park. Alternatively, people can pay for parking with a debit or credit card by using our RingGo cashless parking service - download the free smartphone app or visit www.myRingGo.co.uk for more information.