Patients in Wakefield find it increasingly difficult to contact their GP over the phone

Patients in Wakefield are finding it increasingly difficult to contact their family doctor over the phone, and they are also seeing their GPs less regularly.

The Royal College of GPs says that surgeries’ resources are stretched, but that doctors and their teams are “performing well in incredibly difficult circumstances”.

The survey of 4,110 patients in the Wakefield CCG shows that just 66% of people found it easy to get in touch with their GP’s surgery on the phone – five years ago it was 77%.

But only 44% said that they knew that they could book appointments with their GP online – and just 13% had done so.

The figures – which come from the 2018 GP Patient Survey, conducted between January and March this year – also show that patients are seeing their GPs less often. In the last three months, 55% of those surveyed had seen their family doctor, down from 57% in 2013 – despite the new figure including appointments with nurses at their practice.

Addressing the national picture, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs and our teams are performing well, in the best interests of patients, in incredibly difficult circumstances.

“Our workload has escalated in recent years, both in volume and complexity, but the share of the NHS budget our service receives is less than it was a decade ago, and GP numbers are falling.

“But patients are still waiting too long for a GP appointment, and too many are not getting an appointment when they want one.

“As well as being frustrating for patients and GPs, this is concerning as it means patients might not be getting the treatment they need in the early stages of their condition – and their conditions will potentially become more serious.

“The plain truth is that existing GPs and our teams are working to absolute capacity and we just don’t have enough GPs to offer enough appointments.”

The approval rate for GPs’ surgeries in the Wakefield CCG is still broadly positive, with 83% of patients rating their overall experience of their practice as either very good or fairly good – though this has dropped from 89% in 2013.

Nationally, 84% of people thought their GP services were good in this year’s survey.

Acting director of primary care for NHS England Dr Nikita Kanani said: “General practice is the foundation of the NHS and this survey shows patients appreciate the fantastic job GPs and the wider primary care work force are doing in times of real pressure, helping more people living with increasingly complex conditions.

“We are already putting record funding into primary care after years of underinvestment, with an additional £2.4 billion every year by 2020 to help drive improvements in care, including widening access with more GPs in training than ever before – a record 3,157 began their studies last year.

“As we develop a long-term plan for the NHS, we will look to further build on these successes and this critical foundation.”

The survey of patients in England has been redesigned and now includes 16-to 17-year-olds for the first time.