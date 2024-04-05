Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Knottingley
The incident took place in The Square at around 9.30pm on Sunday, March 31 and involved a blue Ford Focus and a male pedestrian.
The pedestrian, 32, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is said to be serious but stable.
Anyone who witnessed the collision – or the movements of either the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it – is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1400 of 31 March.
