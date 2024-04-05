Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Knottingley

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Knottingley.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 5th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
The incident took place in The Square at around 9.30pm on Sunday, March 31 and involved a blue Ford Focus and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 32, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. His condition is said to be serious but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision – or the movements of either the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it – is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1400 of 31 March.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Knottingley. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

