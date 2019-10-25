Around 80 people took part in a ‘Walk for Peace’ which was held by the Wakefield Faiths Forum.

Starting in Horbury, the group made their way to several churches en route, including the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints in Horbury Road, the Markazi Jamia Mosque at Westgate End, Wakefield Cathedral, St Andrew’s Church in Peterson Road and ending at Wakefield Central Mosque.

The forum’s president, David Dinmore, said: “The participation by the congregations of the churches and mosques was very gratifying.

“We were greatly encouraged by the supportive sounding of horns by motorists who passed us.”