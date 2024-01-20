News you can trust since 1852
Donna Johnson shared her beautiful photos taken across Havercroft.Donna Johnson shared her beautiful photos taken across Havercroft.
10 wonderful reader photos show freezing conditions across Wakefield

Here are some reader photos from across the Wakefield district, showing some wonderful frosty scenes.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT

The frosty cold snap provided some classic winter scenes for this week’s selection of reader photos.

From Havercroft to Newmillerdam, wildlife to pets, the frost left a crisp white blanket over the district, making for some stunning photographs.

Here’s a selection shared with us.

Another taken at Havercroft by Donna Johnson.

1. Havercroft

Another taken at Havercroft by Donna Johnson. Photo: Donna Johnson

David Johnson from Havercroft shared his photos of a cold Hiendley.

2. Hiendley & Wintersett Reservoir

David Johnson from Havercroft shared his photos of a cold Hiendley. Photo: David Johnson

Sunset at a chilly Wintersett Reservoir shared by Sue Billcliffe.

3. Sunset

Sunset at a chilly Wintersett Reservoir shared by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

4. Picture perfect

Sunset at a chilly Wintersett Reservoir shared by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

