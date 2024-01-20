10 wonderful reader photos show freezing conditions across Wakefield
Here are some reader photos from across the Wakefield district, showing some wonderful frosty scenes.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
The frosty cold snap provided some classic winter scenes for this week’s selection of reader photos.
From Havercroft to Newmillerdam, wildlife to pets, the frost left a crisp white blanket over the district, making for some stunning photographs.
Here’s a selection shared with us.
