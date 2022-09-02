11 cats and dogs looking for their forever homes across Wakefield

They are currently being cared for by the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch, but would all love to be adopted!
You can register your interest by submitting an adoption application form on their website here.
1. Cersei
Female Cersei is a black, domestic short hair cat who is around three years old. She could live with children of secondary school age, loves company and would prefer you to be around a good part of the day. She needs to be able to go outside and explore and would be more comfortable being the only cat in a home and not living with a dog.
2. Toothless
Toothless is a female domestic short hair cat who is around one-and-a-half years old. She has reared her kittens and is ready for a forever home. She has grown in confidence since arriving at the centre, but can still be a bit shy to begin with. She would prefer an adult only household.
3. Oreo
Oreo is a four-year-old, domestic short hair male. He could live with children, loves a nap and company and would like his new owner to be around him a good part of the day.He needs to be able to go outside and explore, would be more comfortable being the only cat in the home and would prefer not to live with a dog.
4. Melvin & Kelvin
Best pals and brothers, Melvin and Kelvin, are about six months old, Bengal X. They would love to go to a family home that will take in their mischievous behaviour and join in their fun and games. They are a bit nervy of people's sudden and quick movements, so would love a family with kids that have experience with cats like them.