Remember getting your little one ready for their school nativity play?

Remember watching them proudly as they took to the stage for their acting and singing debut? Take a look through some photos from our achieve and see if we captured that moment.

1. Greenhill J&I School The choir from Greenhill J&I performing a Christmas concert for Sheltered housing folk in 2009. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Greenhill J&I Singing Christmas carols in 2009. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. St Peter's Nursery children from Clifton St Peter's School performing All about Christmas in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Clifton St Peter's Freya Sellers as Mary and Leo Nichols as Joseph Clifton St Peter's School in 2010. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more