Families in Pontefract came together over the weekend to celebrate friendship, inspired by rugby players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield.

Pontefract Friendship Day, held on Sunday (August 20) at Kings Croft Hotel, was motivated by the emotional moment when Kevin carried Rob over the finishing line of the Leeds Marathon in May and was a day for family and friends to get together to raise money for Rob and his family,

The event included live music, a barbecue, pizzas, and giant inflatables.

And residents also were able to browse stalls, enjoy a hog roast, and play on some funfair rides, as well as enjoying the opportunity to meet Disney princesses, characters from popular cartoons, and enter a raffle and tombola.

Visitors to the event also got to chat to Rob and his wife Lindsey throughout the day.

Organiser of the event, Ian Hannon, said: “We are still counting the money as it’s still coming in but at the last count, we have raised over £7,500.

"We are already planning Pontefract Friendship Day 2024 so keep your eyes peeled. Thank you so much to everyone that donated their time. What a day.”

Alex Hemingway, a 15-year-old musician from Wakefield who has had music sessions with Gary Barlow from Take That, wowed the crowds with his drumming and played some special songs by his favourite artists at the event.

His proud mum Sharon said: “Alex is always so proud performing for charity events and was honoured to play in front of Rob Burrow himself and his family! He had a special photo with Rob too!”

1 . Pontefract Friendship Day in aid of Rob Burrow Here are some pictures from the Pontefract Friendship Day in aid of Rob Burrow. Photo: Ian Hannon Photo Sales

2 . Rob Burrow MBE was in attendance at the event Rob Burrow MBE was in attendance at the Pontefract Friendship Day. Photo: Ian Hannon Photo Sales

3 . Children got to speak with Rob Children got to meet and speak with Rob. Photo: Ian Hannon Photo Sales