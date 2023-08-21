News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

13 pictures from the Pontefract Friendship Day inspired by Leeds Rhinos legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield

Families in Pontefract came together over the weekend to celebrate friendship, inspired by rugby players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield.
By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Pontefract Friendship Day, held on Sunday (August 20) at Kings Croft Hotel, was motivated by the emotional moment when Kevin carried Rob over the finishing line of the Leeds Marathon in May and was a day for family and friends to get together to raise money for Rob and his family,

The event included live music, a barbecue, pizzas, and giant inflatables.

And residents also were able to browse stalls, enjoy a hog roast, and play on some funfair rides, as well as enjoying the opportunity to meet Disney princesses, characters from popular cartoons, and enter a raffle and tombola.

Visitors to the event also got to chat to Rob and his wife Lindsey throughout the day.

Organiser of the event, Ian Hannon, said: “We are still counting the money as it’s still coming in but at the last count, we have raised over £7,500.

"We are already planning Pontefract Friendship Day 2024 so keep your eyes peeled. Thank you so much to everyone that donated their time. What a day.”

Alex Hemingway, a 15-year-old musician from Wakefield who has had music sessions with Gary Barlow from Take That, wowed the crowds with his drumming and played some special songs by his favourite artists at the event.

His proud mum Sharon said: “Alex is always so proud performing for charity events and was honoured to play in front of Rob Burrow himself and his family! He had a special photo with Rob too!”

Undefined: readMore
Here are some pictures from the Pontefract Friendship Day in aid of Rob Burrow.

1. Pontefract Friendship Day in aid of Rob Burrow

Here are some pictures from the Pontefract Friendship Day in aid of Rob Burrow. Photo: Ian Hannon

Photo Sales
Rob Burrow MBE was in attendance at the Pontefract Friendship Day.

2. Rob Burrow MBE was in attendance at the event

Rob Burrow MBE was in attendance at the Pontefract Friendship Day. Photo: Ian Hannon

Photo Sales
Children got to meet and speak with Rob.

3. Children got to speak with Rob

Children got to meet and speak with Rob. Photo: Ian Hannon

Photo Sales
15-year-old drummer Alex Hemingway got to meet Rob and play on the main stage.

4. Drummer Alex Hemingway

15-year-old drummer Alex Hemingway got to meet Rob and play on the main stage. Photo: Alex Hemingway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Rob BurrowKevin SinfieldPontefractLeeds Rhinos