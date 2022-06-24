13 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 1997 and 1998

This collection from the Wakefield Express archive is from 1997 and 1998.

This collection from the Wakefield Express archive is from 1997 and 1998.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:37 pm

Do you remember anyone from the pictures?

1. ABC

The ABC Cinema in Wakefield just before its closure in 1997.

2.

Northgate in 1997

3.

Doncaster 6th team v Wakefield in January 1998

4.

Wakefield Girls High School students wearing wedding dress designs by the art depeartment , Rebecca Hartley 18 (left) wearing a wedding dress designed by herself and inspired by Vivian Westwood and Sarah Ainsworth, 18, wearing a wire wedding gown made by Harriet Gervascio inspired by Vivian Westwood, and shown in the 1998 fashion show at the school.

