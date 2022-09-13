The dog show was organised by Kirsty Wilson, a dog trainer and owner of Canine Capabilities and long-serving patron of the The Prince of Wales Hospice, Michelle Grainger owner Michelle’s flowers.

Dozens of pooches and their owners turned up to earn a prize for best in class at the charity Fun Dog Show.

Kirsty said: “Michelle and I hosted a Fun Dog Show for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

"It featured a have-a-go agility course, dog-themed stall holders, activities for children, hot food, a raffle and a tombola.

"We’ve raised just over £1000 for the hospice, which Michelle is a great supporter of.”

Entry was £3 per class with categories including ‘Handsome dog’, ‘Cutest puppy’ and ‘Best trick’.

The final prize was awarded to the winners of ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Reserved best in show’ who received rosettes.

Adrian Greenwood, fundraising manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our patron, Michelle Grainger for her continued and amazing support.

"She always comes up with new and exciting events to bring the local community together and support our Hospice.

"Teaming up with Canine Capabilities, the dog show attracted many people throughout the community coming down with their furry friends and showing their support for the Hospice.”

Here are some pictures of some of the pooches from the event.

1. Best in class for this German shepherd pup. This German shepherd pup earned a rosette. Photo: Canine Capabilities Photo Sales

2. Smiles all around for these black labradors. These black labradors loved the attention at the dog show. Photo: Canine Capabilities Photo Sales

3. Some prefer to be carried. This dachshund preferred to be carried. Photo: Canine Capabilities Photo Sales

4. Pooches galore Dozens of dogs and their owners attended the charity event. Photo: Canine Capabilties. Photo Sales