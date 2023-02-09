16 of the top places in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to grab a pizza, according to Google reviews

It’s National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than enjoying a slice...or two.
Falling on February 9 each and every year, National Pizza Day celebrates the much loved oven baked flat bread food covered in sauce, cheese and toppings which has become one of the nation’s favourite dishes.
To mark the occasion, we’ve put together 16 recommendations of places to try, according to Google reviews.
Let us know what you think.
1. Fino Pizzeria & Cicchetti
Fino's is on Northgate. One reviewer said: "Lovely little restaurant, great service and delicious food. I'd say this was a hidden gem of Wakefield as the entrance is tucked behind with a pretty little courtyard. If you haven't been, go! You will not be disappointed."
Photo: G
2. Rustico
Also on Northgate and highly recommended is Rustico. One review said: "Lovely food and reasonably priced if you want a treat but are on a budget. The menu has lots of choice and lovely staff. We will be visiting again!"
Photo: G
3. The Yorkshire Deli and Pizza Bar
The Yorkshire Deli and Pizza Bar can be found on Northgate. One reviewer said: "Amazing, the staff here are so polite and extremely kind! All the food is fresh and super delicious. Made to feel incredibly welcome and even got dietary advice for gluten free meals."
Photo: G
4. Rinaldis Restaurant Ltd
Rinaldis Restaurant Ltd at Sandal Castle Centre, Asdale Road. One reviewer said: "Food was incredible, staff were attentive and lovely, atmosphere was great. A real treat to have stumbled upon. Will have to find a reason to visit the area again so we can come back for another wonderful meal."
Photo: s