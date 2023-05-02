16 photos from a star studded match as hundreds turn out to support The Kews Burrow Charity FC
With a star studded line up and hundreds of spectators, thousands of pounds have been raised for the Rob Burrow MND Centre at a charity football match in Wakefield on Sunday.
The Kews Burrow Charity FC took to the pitch to battle it out against celeb side the Jet2 TV All-Stars, with more than 600 people making their way through the gates – and even though the home team lost 4-2, organiser Darren Powell could not be more proud.
He said: “Wow, what a day it was. We raised just under £5,000 towards the Rob Burrow Centre for MND and it was great to see Rob and his family there on the day and his daughters as our mascots.
“It was a fantastic day and I would just like to thank everyone who has helped us over the past eight years in helping raise a whopping £110,000 for charities across the country.”
Take a look at some of the action from the day!