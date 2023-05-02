News you can trust since 1852
16 photos from a star studded match as hundreds turn out to support The Kews Burrow Charity FC

With a star studded line up and hundreds of spectators, thousands of pounds have been raised for the Rob Burrow MND Centre at a charity football match in Wakefield on Sunday.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:09 BST

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took to the pitch to battle it out against celeb side the Jet2 TV All-Stars, with more than 600 people making their way through the gates – and even though the home team lost 4-2, organiser Darren Powell could not be more proud.

He said: “Wow, what a day it was. We raised just under £5,000 towards the Rob Burrow Centre for MND and it was great to see Rob and his family there on the day and his daughters as our mascots.

“It was a fantastic day and I would just like to thank everyone who has helped us over the past eight years in helping raise a whopping £110,000 for charities across the country.”

Take a look at some of the action from the day!

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators.

1. Ready for action

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators.

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators.

2. Line-up

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators.

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators to raise money for the Rob Burrow MND Centre.

3. Guest of honour

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators to raise money for the Rob Burrow MND Centre.

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators to raise money for the Rob Burrow MND Centre.

4. kewsmay2.jpg

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took on the Jet2 All-Stars on Sunday in front of hundreds of spectators to raise money for the Rob Burrow MND Centre.

