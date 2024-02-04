News you can trust since 1852
1895 Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ opening 1895 Cup fixture at home to Featherstone Rovers.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Feb 2024, 13:25 GMT
Fox's Biscuits Stadium, the home of Batley Bulldogs
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game with Fev already in pole position in Group 5 thanks to their 62-12 win at Hunslet last weekend. The Bulldogs know victory is crucial if they are to repeat their heroics of 2023 where they reached the final at Wembley. We will also have a match report and and post-match reaction from both camps.

15:48 GMT

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from both camps. Devastation for Fev at the end. Elation for the Bulldogs.

15:47 GMT

Full time

Batley are now just a win over Hunslet away from progressing into the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup!

15:46 GMT

FULL TIME

The hooter sounds! Batley have done it! They've beaten Fev 15-14! What a game!

15:44 GMT

78

Fev are down to 12 men for the final two minutes! Greg Minikin is sin binned!

15-14

15:41 GMT

75

Five minutes to go. What a game! Can Fev respond now? Or will Batley hold on? Gripping.

15-14

15:40 GMT

DROP GOAL

Josh Woods pokes Batley back in front with a composed drop goal!

15-14

15:37 GMT

Penalty

Woods makes no mistake!

14-14

15:36 GMT

70

Into the final ten minutes. Penalty to Batley. They're going for goal to level it up...

12-14

15:25 GMT

Conversion missed

The conversion is missed. It's a slender lead for Fev but they are in the ascendancy.

12-14

15:24 GMT

TRY

Rovers are over again! Manoa Wacokecoke is over in the far corner. Fev are heading to the 1895 Cup quarter finals.

12-14

