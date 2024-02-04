Welcome to our live coverage of Batley Bulldogs’ opening 1895 Cup fixture at home to Featherstone Rovers.

1895 Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the major updates from the game with Fev already in pole position in Group 5 thanks to their 62-12 win at Hunslet last weekend. The Bulldogs know victory is crucial if they are to repeat their heroics of 2023 where they reached the final at Wembley. We will also have a match report and and post-match reaction from both camps.
1895 Cup: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
Full time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction from both camps. Devastation for Fev at the end. Elation for the Bulldogs.
Full time
Batley are now just a win over Hunslet away from progressing into the quarter finals of the 1895 Cup!
FULL TIME
The hooter sounds! Batley have done it! They've beaten Fev 15-14! What a game!
Fev are down to 12 men for the final two minutes! Greg Minikin is sin binned!
15-14
Five minutes to go. What a game! Can Fev respond now? Or will Batley hold on? Gripping.
15-14
DROP GOAL
Josh Woods pokes Batley back in front with a composed drop goal!
15-14
Penalty
Woods makes no mistake!
14-14
Into the final ten minutes. Penalty to Batley. They're going for goal to level it up...
12-14
Conversion missed
The conversion is missed. It's a slender lead for Fev but they are in the ascendancy.
12-14
TRY
Rovers are over again! Manoa Wacokecoke is over in the far corner. Fev are heading to the 1895 Cup quarter finals.
12-14