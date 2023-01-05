News you can trust since 1852
From actors to musicians and authors to athletes, there are no end of famous faces with links to the Wakefield district.

19 famous faces you (probably) didn't know were from Wakefield and the Five Towns

By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:34am

But how many of these famous faces did you know had been born in the district?

Let us know and be sure to tell us any big names that we missed from the list!

1. Cara Theobold

Born in Wakefield, Cara Theobold was first known for her role as Ivy Stuart in the hit series Downton Abbey. She went on to score roles in The Syndicate, Together, Crazyhead, and Absentia. She also famously voices Tracer in the Overwatch games and short films.

2. Helen Baxendale

Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract?

3. Helen Fielding

Best known for creating the fictional character Bridget Jones, Fielding was born and raised in Morley, and attended Wakefield Girls' High School.

4. The Cribs

Brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman formed indie rock band The Cribs in Wakefield in 2001.

