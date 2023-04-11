News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
39 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Pictures taken by Simon Hulme.The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Pictures taken by Simon Hulme.
The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Pictures taken by Simon Hulme.

19 photos from the Gawthorpe World Coal Carrying Championships 2023 on its 60th anniversary

The World Coal Carrying Championships was back with a bang for 2023 – a competition that has gone from strength to strength since it began in 1963.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

More than 100 competitors descended on Gawthorpe for the event’s 60th anniversary on Monday, despite the pouring rain, with men, women and children all taking part.

Men carried a 50kg sack of coal on their backs and women lugged 20kg across a 1,000-metre distance.

An original pigeon racing clock and volunteers’ stopwatches were used to record times.

The coal races are run over an uphill course for most of the way. The final hill is known as “Benny Harrop Hill”.

The topography of the course ends in being a vertical height gain of 14 metres, or 46ft, from the start of the course to the finish.

The winner is the first person to drop their sack of coal onto the finish line on the village's Maypole Green.

Fastest man was Andrew Corrigan clocking in at four minutes and 29 seconds and Catherine Fenton was the quickest woman at four minutes and 40 seconds.

The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Photo Simon Hulme.

1. World Coal Carrying Championship

The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Photo Simon Hulme. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Picture taken by Simon Hulme.

2. World Coal Carrying Championship

The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Picture taken by Simon Hulme. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Start of the mens Veteran race. (Photo: Simon Hulme)

3. The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship

Start of the mens Veteran race. (Photo: Simon Hulme) Photo: s

Photo Sales
The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Picture taken by Simon Hulme

4. The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship

The 60th Annual World Coal Carrying Championship at Gawthorpe. Picture taken by Simon Hulme Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5