Here are 19 pictures from the life of Castleford Tigers legend Kevin Beardmore who won the Challenge Cup with the club in 1986.
By James Carney
4 minutes ago
Mr Beardmore’s daughter Danielle has provided a collection of picture that show his early days as a sportman, some of the greatest achievement of his career and time spent with family later in life.
Danielle said: “He absolutely adored his children and grandchildren. We are truly heartbroken at his passing.”
Mr Beardmore’s funeral was held on Friday.
