News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

19 pictures from the life and career of Castleford Tigers star Kevin Beardmore who died aged 62

Here are 19 pictures from the life of Castleford Tigers legend Kevin Beardmore who won the Challenge Cup with the club in 1986.

By James Carney
4 minutes ago

Mr Beardmore’s daughter Danielle has provided a collection of picture that show his early days as a sportman, some of the greatest achievement of his career and time spent with family later in life.

Danielle said: “He absolutely adored his children and grandchildren. We are truly heartbroken at his passing.”

Mr Beardmore’s funeral was held on Friday.

Undefined: readMore

1. Beardmore collage.jpg

Kevin Beardmore

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Kevin Beardmore 1.JPG

Australia vs Great Britain in Sydney, 1988

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Beardmore ski.jpg

With brother Bob on ski holiday in Auffach, Austria in 2014

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. Kevin Beardmore and Danielle.jpg

Kevin and Danielle 1989

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Castleford Tigers