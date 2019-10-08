19 things you CAN do in Wakefield

Wakefield has changed over the years with many of its shops, nightclubs, pubs and other local landmarks disappearing from the city.

Last week we listed just a few of them - and this time we're listing 19 things available in the city that you can do right now.

Catch a film at the Reel Cinema in The Ridings.

Familiar to thousands of Wakefield residents, "Falafel Lady" Debra Lowe parks her van by the cathedral on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 'If you haven't tried them you really should./

Go down a real mine and learn about out district's rich history.

Have a drink in one of our pubs, you might even bump into someone famous. Here's Hollywood superstarHugh Jackman at the New Inn, Walton, with bar supervisors Jess and Kiera.

Go fun a run or feed the ducks in one of the city's stunning parks.

Why not bring your skateboard along to Thornes Park?

Catch a live band at one of the city's music venues, from Warehouse 23 to the Counting House to the Jolly Tap.

Treat yourself to a high-end pizza at Moccha on Kirkgate.

The hall has been converted into an events space and hosted the city's first Festival of the Moon in August. Here the crowd are pictured from a headline performance by Public Service Broadcasting.