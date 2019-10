Here are just a few of many that we've come up with, so take a walk down memories lane with these 19 things from the city's past. What do you remember?

1. Meeting at Tiffany's Who remembers dancing at Tiffany's nightclub? How about having a game of bingo at the Mecca?

2. Watching a film at ABC Cinema You can't go to the old ABC anymore to watch a movie. This picture was taken when Beverley Hills Cop, Gremlins and Ghostbusters were on the bill.

3. The latest release at EGS Remember having a look around the record shop? Who were you listening to back then? How about visitors Black Lace in this photos? Ah, the good old 80s!

4. Watching a show at Theatre Club Just one of the many, many acts who took to the stage at the Theatre Club - Michael Jackson.

