£2.5m development to create more than 100 jobs in Knottingley

A new £2.5m development for people with special needs will create over 100 jobs.

Called Margaret’s Close, the development in Knottingley has been revealed by the company, Millennium, and offers supported living to people that otherwise may not have the opportunity to experience community life.

The brand-new development will see 11 new homes built on land at Simpsons Lane.

The service will be the first of its kind to offer supported houses with a fully skilled clinical and operations team on site; to offer additional support where required.

Millennium has been in business for over 20 years and is based in Featherstone.

CEO at Millennium, Steven Clough, said: “This is going to be an amazing opportunity for people to learn new skills and it is our largest standalone new build development.

“It is a significant investment in the area, not just financially but socially too and will bring jobs to the area.

“The development stands out as it offers high quality, cost effective, individualised support that is aspirational and will help fulfil people’s lives.

“The high specification homes feature modern kitchens and bathrooms, and eco systems to ensure the environmental impact is reduced. It doesn’t look like a care service, that was the plan, it looks like a new-build estate. Each person we support will have their own front door and basically their own space rather than living in communal homes.

“The people we support have learning disabilities not necessarily physical ones.”

With each of the 11 homes requiring up to 12 workers supporting the residents, scores of skilled support roles look set to be created.