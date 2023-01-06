2023 reasons why one lucky Wakefield person will be celebrating this New Year

On Saturday, December 31, the Wakefield Hospice New Year’s Cash Prize Draw was drawn, with the grand prize of £2,023 being gifted to the lucky winner who owned ticket number 001493.

In total over £2,500 was given out in prize funds, with second place receiving £250 and five 3rd place prizes of £50 per person.

The draw took place at Wakefield Hospice with Staff Nurse Carol Dorrell drawing the lucky winning numbers from over 15,000 entries.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Cash Prize Draw. We are so very grateful to our community for all of your support in what has been another challenging year.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to Minster Law for their generous support in sponsoring the cash prizes.

“The raffle has raised over £15,000 which will go towards supporting the vital care services provided here at Wakefield Hospice for patients and their families this New Year.”

Winning numbers and prize breakdown:

1st Prize £2,023 | Winning Ticket no: 001493

2nd Prize £250 | Winning Ticket no: 026033

3rd Prize £50 | Winning Ticket no: 047031

4th Prize £50 | Winning Ticket no: 001573

5th Prize £50 | Winning Ticket no: 006551

6th Prize £50 | Winning Ticket no: 045210

7th Prize £50 | Winning Ticket no: 002133