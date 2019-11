Plans to build 22 homes have been given approval.

The site off Granville Street in Normanton is made up of part industrial works and open grassland.

The application by Normanton Freeston Foundation is for 17 three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom properties that will be a mix of semi-detached and detached.

An application to demolish the existing works on the site was granted in 2017.

Wakefield Council’s planning department deemed the scheme to be acceptable.