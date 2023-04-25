23 photos showing the vintage cars and trucks at Ackworth Scammell Spectacular 2023

It was a weekend of vintage cars and trucks galore at Ackworth Scammell Spectacular.

Visitors were transported through the ages as the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular motors came to town.

The event, at Ackworth Water Tower near Pontefract, featured classic cars, vintage trucks and military vehicles.

In addition, there was also entertainment from the bands Rock Steady and Wild, Wild Angels, as well as real ale, cider, and local lager.

Take a look at these photos taken on the day by Scott Merrylees.

Ackworth Scammell Spectacular Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes were on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular. (Photos Scott Merrylees)

