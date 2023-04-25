News you can trust since 1852
Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular
Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

23 photos showing the vintage cars and trucks at Ackworth Scammell Spectacular 2023

It was a weekend of vintage cars and trucks galore at Ackworth Scammell Spectacular.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST

Visitors were transported through the ages as the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular motors came to town.

The event, at Ackworth Water Tower near Pontefract, featured classic cars, vintage trucks and military vehicles.

In addition, there was also entertainment from the bands Rock Steady and Wild, Wild Angels, as well as real ale, cider, and local lager.

Take a look at these photos taken on the day by Scott Merrylees.

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes were on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular. (Photos Scott Merrylees)

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes were on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular. (Photos Scott Merrylees)

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

Vintage steam engines, cars, tractors and bikes will go on show at the Ackworth Scammell Spectacular

