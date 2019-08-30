23 pictures from a pramtastic day at Ackworth Pram Race

Music, good weather and the centrepiece event made up for last year’ washout at Ackworth Pram Race.

Organisers said the weekend’s event was the “best ever” and well-earned after 2018 when much of the day was called off due to the weather. Around 2,000 people turned out and the cash raised for charity has already broken last year’s tally of £6,500. The money will go towards the Prince of Wales Hospice and motor neurone disease research.

1. Crowd Over 2,000 people turned out for the popular event.

2. Grin There was lots of fun to be had on the day.

3. Weather The sun was shining for the fantastic fun day.

4. Cold drink A much needed drink while pushing the pram for this gent!

