24 of the best car garages in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for repairs and checks
Every motorist needs a good, reliable garage – and the Wakefield district has plenty to choose from.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
We asked Express readers for their recommendations of the best places to go, whether it’s for a replacement part or to check out a squeaky brake.
Hundreds of people responded, naming garages all over the district.
Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.
Page 1 of 6