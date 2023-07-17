News you can trust since 1852
24 of the best car garages in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for repairs and checks

Every motorist needs a good, reliable garage – and the Wakefield district has plenty to choose from.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Hundreds of people responded, naming garages all over the district.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most popular suggestions.

Illingworth MOT Centre on Pincheon St, Wakefield WF1 4DT.

1. Illingworth MOT Centre

Illingworth MOT Centre on Pincheon St, Wakefield WF1 4DT.

CG Autos, Garden Street, Wakefield WF1 1DX.

2. CG Autos

CG Autos, Garden Street, Wakefield WF1 1DX.

Wakefield MOT Centre, Unit 1, Lawfield Park, Lawefield Lane, Wakefield WF2 8ST.

3. Wakefield MOT Centre

Wakefield MOT Centre, Unit 1, Lawfield Park, Lawefield Lane, Wakefield WF2 8ST.

Overdrive Wakefield LTD, Wellington Street, Alverthorpe, Wakefield WF2 9AA.

4. Overdrive Wakefield LTD

Overdrive Wakefield LTD, Wellington Street, Alverthorpe, Wakefield WF2 9AA.

