24 photos that will take you back to the classroom in Wakefield in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Take a trip back to school with our gallery of pictures published in the Express throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers?
1. 1997
Ledger Lane Junior and Infants School, Outwood, pupils with Wesley, 1997. Photo: s
2. 1994
Wrenthorpe Junior School rugby league team, 1994. Photo: s
3. 1991
Outwood Grange School, pre Christmas concert with school choir and the West Yorkshire Police Band, 1991. Photo: s
4. 1992
Kirkhamgate Junior and Infants School, presentation of cheque for childrens cancer fund, 1992. Photo: s