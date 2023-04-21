News you can trust since 1852
Do any of these bring back memories?

24 photos that will take you back to the classroom in Wakefield in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Take a trip back to school with our gallery of pictures published in the Express throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers?

Ledger Lane Junior and Infants School, Outwood, pupils with Wesley, 1997.

1. 1997

Ledger Lane Junior and Infants School, Outwood, pupils with Wesley, 1997. Photo: s

Wrenthorpe Junior School rugby league team, 1994.

2. 1994

Wrenthorpe Junior School rugby league team, 1994. Photo: s

Outwood Grange School, pre Christmas concert with school choir and the West Yorkshire Police Band, 1991.

3. 1991

Outwood Grange School, pre Christmas concert with school choir and the West Yorkshire Police Band, 1991. Photo: s

Kirkhamgate Junior and Infants School, presentation of cheque for childrens cancer fund, 1992.

4. 1992

Kirkhamgate Junior and Infants School, presentation of cheque for childrens cancer fund, 1992. Photo: s

