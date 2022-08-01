25 photos from a star studded match as the Kews Burrow Charity FC took on Once Upon A Smile

The Kews Burrow Charity FC took to the pitch to battle it out against celeb side Once Upon A Smile - and even though the home team lost 2-6, organiser Darren Powell could not be more proud.

He said: "Wow, what a day! It was a fantastic event and it was lovely to see so many people.

"And to have my friend and legend that is Rob Burrow there along with his amazing family. It was an honour to walk out with Rob's beautiful children.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped on the day - to all of the stall holders, the dance groups, all of the players from both sides, bar staff...they were all amazing and deserve a big pat on the back.

"Thank you to all of the supporters too - thank you for helping us help so many others.

"I really hope it helps as many people as possible."

Thousands of pounds have been raised for three charities, Wakefield Hospice, Once Upon a Smile and the fund to help build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds - and the money is still coming in.

He said: "We had a great side with a great set of lads and we're doing it all again next year with the Once Upon A Smile side and we can't wait for it !"

The Kews Burrow FC has now raised a whopping £100,000 for many charities across England since 2015.

1. Ready for battle The two teams get ready to battle it out on the pitch. (Photos: Scott Merrylees)

2. Celebs The Once Upon A Smile team included familiar faces from TV, sport and film.

3. Spectators didn't let a bit of rain spoil their day.

4. Action Battling it out on the pitch.